ODOT weekly construction update

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation recently released its weekly construction update for the week ending May 4.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

U.S. 35/I-70 bridge rehabilitation — At the ramp on U.S. 35 West over I-70. Height restrictions are in effect on I-70 at the overpass, with 15’8” on I-70 East and 16’4” on I-70 West.

U.S. 127/I-70 bridge rehabilitation — At the structure on U.S. 127 over I-70. The westbound exit ramp from I-70 to U.S. 127 is closed through mid-May for reconstruction, and traffic is being detoured via I-70 West and U.S. 40 East. Intermittent lane restrictions may also be in effect on I-70 in either direction.

North Maple Street (Eaton) minor widening/sidewalk installation — Between Mechanic Street and Lexington Road in the city of Eaton. Construction includes the installation of curb, gutter, and storm sewer and replacement or addition of sidewalk on both sides of the street. Maple Street will be closed, with northbound motorists will be detoured by way of Eidson Street, Barron Street and Lexington Road. Southbound motorists will follow Lexington and Barron to Monfort Street. Traffic will be maintained for residents, businesses, and emergency personnel. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in late fall 2024.

Ohio 121 bridge rehabilitation — Between Melody Lane and H&W Road, just north of New Paris. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of temporary signals, and the entire project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Ohio 122 resurfacing — Between Wolverton Road and the western corporation limit of Eaton. Eastbound Ohio 122 will remain open, and traffic will be maintained through the work zone with the use of flaggers during daytime hours of operation. Westbound Ohio 122 will be closed to traffic in segmented sections, with the first segment between Wolverton and Daily Road to be closed through early June. This will be followed by a two-month closure of westbound Ohio 122 between Daily and Toby roads, and then a two-month closure between Toby Road and the city of Eaton. Throughout construction within any of the closed segments, westbound traffic will be detoured via U.S. 127, Ohio 725 and Ohio 177, Indiana Route 227 and Old Indiana 122 in Indiana.

U.S. 35 bridge rehabilitation — At the ramp that carries U.S. 35 West traffic over I-70. The ramp is closed for up to 150 days, through mid-August, and while it is closed, motorists will be detoured via Ohio 320 and U.S. 40. Intermittent lane and shoulder restrictions will also be in effect on I-70 East and West through the work zone. The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024.

U.S. 35 culvert replacement/resurfacing — Between Ohio 320 and Lexington Road at Eaton. Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers and/or barrels or cones. Traffic will also be maintained with temporary signals between Eaton New Hope and Washington Jackson roads for culvert work. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in November 2024.

U.S. 127 intersection improvement — Construction of left-turn lanes and signalization at Ohio 725 (West Central Avenue) in the village of Camden, as well as access management along W. Central Avenue. Daily flagging operations will be in place on U.S. 127 North and South, between Bloomfield Street and South Street. Restrictions may also be in place on local streets, include Douglas and Bloomfield streets. All work is scheduled to be completed in May of 2024.

U.S. 127 bridge rehabilitation — At the structure over I-70. U.S. 127 is reduced to one lane in each direction, with traffic being maintained through the work zone. The westbound exit ramp from I-70 to U.S. 127 is closed through mid-May for reconstruction, and traffic is being detoured via I-70 West and U.S. 40 East. Intermittent, single-lane closures may be in effect on I-70 under the bridge as well. All work will be completed in August 2024.