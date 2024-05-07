BASEBALL ROUNDUP

Twin Valley South won its third game of the season and earned its second straight victory by defeating Bradford 7-6 on Thursday.

The Panthers scored all seven runs in the top of the fourth inning while trailing 3-0. Dustin Miller was hit by a pitch; Zach Cook drew a walk and Brayden Childers singled to load the bases.

Tyler Wampler singled to drive in Miller and Cook. Seth Carver laid down a bunt with Childers thrown out trying to trach third with Wampler advancing to second. Chandler Ulrich singled to load the bases.

Keaton Watts singled to drive in Wampler and Carver. Cais Kingsley was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Miller followed with a bases clearing double to right to put the Panthers up 7-3.

Bradford got three runs in the bottom of the fifth to close the gap to one run. Tucker Miller was intentionally walked and Trey Schmelzer hit a two out single. Colton Gambill hit a home run to left field to make it 7-6.

Keaton Watts led Twin Valley South with two hits in four at bats with one run and two RBIs. Dustin Miller went one for three with a double, one run and three RBIs.

Dustin Miller pitched five and two-thirds innings, allowed seven hits and six runs with two walks and five strike outs. Zach Cook pitched one and one-third of an inning in relief, allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two.

Landon Wills took the loss for Bradford. He pitched seven innings, allowed seven hits and six earned runs with four walks and seven strike outs.

Trey Schmelzer led Bradford by going three for four with a double, two runs and one RBI. Colton Gambill went two for four with a home run, one run and three RBIs.

With the win Twin Valley South improved to 3-11 overall and 3-7 in conference play. Bradford fell to 13-6 and 5-3.

Tri-County North

The Panthers lost 6-2 to Ansonia on Thursday to fall to 9-8 overall and 3-6 in conference play. The Tigers improved to 8-10 and 6-3.

Keegan Weiss earned the victory. He pitched all seven innings, allowed eight hits, one earned run, with two walks and 13 strike outs.

Weiss also led the offense by going three for four with one run and three RBIs. Asher Shives went two for three with two runs.

No stats were available for Tri-County North.

National Trail

The Trail Blazers scored a 4-0 victory Friday over Lehman Catholic to improve to 9-11 overall.

Andrew Hamm earned the victory. He pitched all seven innings, allowed two hits with three walks and one strike out.

Cooper Lee went one for two with a double and three RBIs. Kellen Laird went two for three and scored twice. Chase Ruebush went one for three with one RBI. Nick Clark went one for three. Braylon Coffey had a stolen base.

Northmont

The Thunderbolts scored a 2-1 victory at home vs. Tippecanoe. Brady Whitaker earned the victory. He pitched all seven innings, allowed three hits, no earned runs with one walk and four strike outs.

Both teams scored in the first inning.

Jamir Ross led Northmont with three hits in three at bats with one run. Drake Sauber went one for three with one RBI and three stolen bases. Brady Lupton went one for three with one run.

Jaxon Hill went two for three for Tipp with one run. Peyton Schultz went one for three with an RBI. Dylan Potts went one for three. Braden Burgbacher took the loss. He pitched two innings, allowed three hits and two runs with two strike outs.

Northmont improved to 9-15 while Tippecanoe fell to 14-9.

