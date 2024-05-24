Blue Devils win district crown with big 10th inning

Second baseman Seth Hoover goes into shallow right field to throw out Carlisle batter Clayton Jewell at first. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Braden Chambers makes a diving catch in center field in the bottom of the fifth inning. Shortstop Jace Wood throws to first for a put out in the bottom of the third inning.

PLEASANT HILL — After a nearly two and half hour weather delay due to lightning Wednesday at Newton, the Brookville Blue Devils had lightning strike off their bats with two home runs in the top of the 10th inning to score a 5-1 victory over Carlisle to win the Division III, Southwest 1 district title.

This is Brookville’s first district championship since 2004.

Brookville advances to the regional semifinal against Fairfield Cincinnati Christian on Thursday, at 2 p.m. at Wright State University.

Braden Chambers crushed a two out home run to left field in the top of the tenth to give Brookville a 2-1 lead, his first homer of the year. Kayde Baker followed with a double down the right field line and into the corner.

Nathan Waggoner reached on an error by Carlisle shortstop Nate Rust. A wild pitch by Elijah Dobbins enabled Baker to reach third and Waggoner second. Landon Trent hit a two run home run to left to give Brookville a 5-1 lead. (When a player reaches base on an error, that run doesn’t count as an RBI).

“The hitters stayed with the game, they grinded through tough at bats, and finally had the big inning bust open in the 10th,” said Brookville coach Tyler Eaton. “Braden Chambers has been swinging it so well lately, it was awesome to see him barrel one out of the park. Landon Trent is a guy who has had some ups and downs, but he’s in there for his ability to hit extra base hits, and the two run homer showed exactly why.”

Relief pitcher Sam Fullenkamp struck out all three Carlisle batters he faced in the ninth inning and struck out the side again in the 10th as the Blue Devils walked away with the district title.

Starting pitcher Nathan Waggoner fought hard. He pitched eight innings, gave up only two hits and one run with three walks and 10 strike outs.

“Tonight was just an all-around team win” Eaton added. “Waggoner settled in after a little shaky first inning and was absolutely dominant for the next seven innings. He was everything we needed on the mound tonight. Defense was outstanding all night and Sam Fullenkamp punching out all six batters he faced in the 9th and 10th was next level.”

Dobbins took the loss for Carlisle. He pitched three innings, gave up four hits and four runs, one earned, with no walks and two strike outs. Starting pitcher Brendan Rowe pitched seven innings, allowed three hits, one run, with seven walks and seven strike outs.

Brookville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Jace Wood and Lane Willoughby drew back-to-back walks and Fullenkamp reached on a bunt single to load the bases. With one out Baker got an infield hit to score Wood. A double play ended the scoring threat.

Carlisle answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Silas Borders drew a walk and stole second. Waggoner struck out the next two batters but Rust and Clayton Jewell drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.

Waggoner beaned Miles Webb with an errant pitch to force Rust in from third to tie the game 1-1.

Chambers just missed hitting a home run in the top of the sixth when he hit a double that hit the top of the left field fence and bounced back onto the field. He went two for four with one run and one RBI.

The score remained deadlocked until the Blue Devils bats came to life in the top of the tenth inning to secure the victory.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].