Preble County gearing up for Memorial Day parades

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County is set to honor its fallen heroes with a series of Memorial Day parades and ceremonies across its various communities. From New Paris to Eaton, residents are preparing to pay their respects and commemorate the sacrifices made by servicemen and women.

The first Memorial Day Parade in Preble County will kick off in New Paris on Saturday, May 25. Hosted by the American Legion Riders Post 360, the parade will commence at noon, traversing south on Washington Street to the cemetery on DiFederico Street. Following the parade, a poignant ceremony will take place at the cemetery, as announced by the New Paris Police Department.

On Sunday, May 26, the Village of Gratis will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade, starting at 12:30 p.m., marking another significant moment of remembrance in the county. Simultaneously, Lewisburg will host its Memorial Day Service at Roselawn Cemetery, beginning at 1 p.m. Later in the afternoon, at 2:30 p.m., West Alexandria will hold its own Memorial Day program at Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Monday, May 27, will see the continuation of tributes across Preble County. In West Elkton, the Memorial Day Parade will commence at 10 a.m., leading participants to the cemetery in a somber yet honorable procession. Meanwhile, in downtown Eaton, the annual Memorial Day Parade, sponsored by the Eaton VFW and American Legion, will step off at 10 a.m. The parade route, starting from the Red Mule on Main Street and culminating at Mound Hill Cemetery, will witness the participation of various organizations, including the Preble County Honor Guard, Blue Star Mothers, Boy Scout Troop 78, Something Good, the Eaton High School Band, Preble County Historical Society, and elected officials.

Wrapping up the Memorial Day commemorations, the Village of Camden will hold its Memorial Day Parade on Monday at 1 p.m., allowing residents to come together in remembrance and reflection.

As Preble County prepares for these solemn yet meaningful events, residents are encouraged to join in honoring the brave individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

