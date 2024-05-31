Editor’s note: Organizations in The Register-Herald’s coverage area are encouraged to submit scheduled events and news for the weekly News Briefs. Items can be emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for inclusion in the Wednesday edition is 5 p.m. the Friday prior; deadline for inclusion in the Saturday edition is 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior. Items are published as space allows until the date of events has passed, or for ongoing listings, until removal is requested.

Upcoming road closures

The Preble County Engineer’s Office has reported Wysong Road will close between Lexington Road and Bantas Creek Road for full bridge replacement beginning Monday, June 3. The road will be closed for approximately 8 weeks. The road will be closed to all through traffic. Emergency personnel will not be permitted, and buses will not be permitted.

The Preble County Engineer’s Office has also reported Georgetown Verona Road will close between Davis Road and Rockridge Road for tile replacement beginning Monday, June 3. The road will be closed for approximately two weeks. The road will be closed to all through traffic. Emergency personnel will not be permitted and buses will not be permitted.

NT Schools summer hours

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: District Office hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday until July 31. National Trail Elementary and Middle School will be open from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday through June 14. The ES and MS office will be closed from June 15-July 31. National Trail High School hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 31. Regular hours of operation will resume on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333 ext. 1100. All offices will be closed on June 19 and July 4.

TCN Schools summer hours

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Monday, June 3 through Thursday, July 25, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday, with an exception to the weeks of June 17 and July 1. The week of June 17, TCN will be closed on Wednesday due to the holiday. The week of July 1, TCN will be will be closed on Thursday due to the holiday. For the remainder of each of those two weeks, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 29. For more information, call the TCN District Office at 937-962-2671.

Co-Ed Baby Fair for Moms offered

The Chosen Church is having a Co-Ed Community Baby Fair for Moms 2 Be & New Moms (infant- 1years old) on Saturday, June 8, from 1-5 p.m. at 295 East Salem St., Clayton. Free food giveaways every 15 minutes. Speak with experts, and receive valuable resources, and lots of fun for the entire family. To register for the event email: [email protected] Registration will guarantee each applicant free car seats and diapers. Registration closes June 2. Walk-ins are welcome!

Eaton Farmer’s Market each Saturday

The Downtown Eaton Early Bird Farmer’s Market ocated at the corner of Barron and Somers Streets, will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., each Saturday, through September. For more information or to set up as a vendor, call 937-839-1009, 937-336-3171, or email [email protected].

Road closure

The Preble County Engineer’s Office reports Free Short Pike (between mailbox numbers 9012 and 8879,) beginning at Camden-West Elkton Road Ending at Short Road is for a full bridge replacement. The road will be closed for approximately 8 weeks (until approximately June 27.). The road will be closed to all through traffic. Emergency personnel and school buses will not be permitted.

Englewood Art Festival seeks parade participants

The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission is accepting applications for parade participants for the 50th annual Englewood Art Festival. This year’s festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11, at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday immediately following the 5K race. Applications for this event may be found at https://bit.ly/38xYG4y or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.

Tornado siren testing in Preble County

For the 2024 tornado siren testing season, sirens in Preble County will be tested on the first Wednesday of each month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, testing will not occur and sirens will be tested the following month.

Eaton North Maple Street project under way

The City of Eaton’s 2024 North Maple Street complete reconstruction project is under way and will continue for approximately 8 months, according to city officials.For this reason, a construction and roadway closure will be in place from the intersection of North Maple and East Mechanic Street to the intersection of North Maple Street and Lexington Road. North Maple Street will only be open to residents who live in that section, emergency vehicles and school buses.