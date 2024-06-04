PCHS holds ‘Bug Jam’ cruise-in

On Sunday, May 19, the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Reserve hosted its fourth annual cruise-in. This year, the theme was “Bug Jam,” a fun twist to celebrate conservation, insects, bugs and wildlife. PCHS also invited and celebrated Volkswagen owners. Two Peoples Choice winners were announced, including Brian, Emily and Hannah Kaucher as well as Josephine and Ayden Johnson. PCHS also awarded a Kids Choice Award to Mike Moore for his spin on Hot Wheels. Kids could grab a free hot wheel to go. Special thanks to Allie Plaugher, the 2024 Pork Festival Queen for handing out the awards.

Submitted | Preble County Historical Society