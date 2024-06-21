Eaton Schools going to ballot for renewal

Emma Bergbigler (second from right) was recognized for participating in FCCLA Entrepreneurship, Level 2, at the FCCLA State Conference and earning first place. She will be representing Eaton High School and Ohio at the FCCLA National Conference in Seattle, Washington. Evelyn Cole (right), Braden Cross (second from left) and Ethan Cross (left) earned the FCCLA Power of One Award and were also recognized at the meeting. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Board members recognized all spring athletic teams and individuals for an outstanding season which included (pictured, left to right) Delaney Deaton, Carson Shepherd and Joel Appledorn. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON — Eaton Community School District voters will see a renewal of the district’s .75 percent income tax on the Tuesday, Nov. 5, election ballot.

During a Monday, June 10, regular meeting the ECS Board of Education approved a resolution of necessity, declaring the necessity “of raising $2,775,385 annually for school district purposes.”

According to the resolution, the current .75 percent income tax is due to expire Dec. 31, 2025. The renewal, if approved by voters, will take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

In other business, board members recognized students who participated in academic contests and commended them “on their outstanding performance and representation of Eaton Community Schools.”

Emma Bergbigler was recognized for participating in FCCLA Entrepreneurship, Level 2, at the FCCLA State Conference and earning first place. She will be representing Eaton High School and Ohio at the FCCLA National Conference in Seattle, Washington.

Evelyn Cole, Braden Cross and Ethan Cross earned the FCCLA Power of One Award and were also recognized at the meeting.

Board members also recognized all spring athletic teams and individuals for an outstanding season, and honored track and field regional qualifiers Delaney Deaton, Julianne Deaton, Devon Rader, Carson Shepherd, Wesley Kitchin, Aiden Foster, Quentin Peach and Jack Richardson.

Also recognized were state qualifiers Shepherd, 8th place, men’s pole vault; Rader, 16th place, men’s discus; Shepherd for OATCCC Academic All-Ohio Honors; Delaney Deaton, SWBL Champion for discus and shot put; and junior high track and field state qualifier Joel Appledorn, who earned 5th place in pole vault.

