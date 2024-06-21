Hutchison joins West Alexandria staff

Hutchison

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Austin Hutchison has joined the staff of the Village of West Alexandria as village administrator & water / waste water superintendent.

Hutchison was hired during the May 20 council meeting with an effective start date of June 1. He will be paid a salary of $65,000 per year as the full-time village water / wastewater superintendent and $15,000 per year as part-time village administrator. He will be entitled to three weeks’ vacation and more than 84 hours of sick time.

Hutchison is a Preble County native who previously served as the operations and maintenance supervisor for the City of Englewood’s water treatment facilities.

He attended Sinclair Community College earning an Associates of Arts degree in Political Science and Government and completed his studies at Cincinnati State Technical & Community College, earning a degree in Environmental Engineering with a specialization in Water and Wastewater Treatment accredited by the Ohio EPA.

He has extensive experience in civil service, specializing in water and wastewater treatment. Holding degrees in environmental engineering and political science, he is an EPA-certified treatment plant operator known for his expertise in public utilities.

He previously served as Utilities Operator for the Village of Lewisburg from June 2018 until February 2020; Utilities Operator for the Village of New Madison from June 2020 until February 2021; Plant Operator for the Citty of Englewood from February 2021 to September 2022; Operations and Maintenance Supervisor with Veolia North America from August 2022 until May 2024 (Englewood contracted with Veolia to take over operations of its water and wastewater facilities).

Outside of his professional role, Austin and his wife serve the Lord in ministry at their local church. They have a son and are expecting a baby girl.

“I praise the Lord for the opportunity He’s given me to serve our community,” Hutchison said. “I look forward to contributing to the Village of West Alexandria by working alongside the village council and staff to build a village we can all be proud of.”