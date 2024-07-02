Local projects receive state capital budget funds

Creech

COLUMBUS—The Ohio House of Representatives Wednesday, June 26, passed Substitute House Bill 2, the state’s two-year construction budget for capital projects throughout the state. The Capital Budget will make historic invests in local community projects, according to State Rep. Rodney Creech.

Creech secured the following investments which will positively impact Preble County and the surrounding communities:

•$700,000 to modernize the Preble County Fairgrounds, preserving infrastructure for the enjoyment of generations to come;

$250,000 to upgrade the City of Eaton’s community parks, ensuring children have a safe and fun place to play;

•$240,000 to restore the Preble County Historical Society’s historic barn and expand the exhibit hall, honoring local history;

•$125,000 to enhance Village of West Elkton playground, creating an enjoyable space for families to gather; and

•$50,000 to reconstruct the Gratis Well, investing in local water infrastructure.

“Preble County has so much to offer,” Creech said in an announcement last week. “I look forward to seeing the transformational impact these projects have on the 40th House District.”

In addition to these local investments, this legislation also includes statewide capital investments of:

•$600 million for the School Building Program Assistance Fund;

•$400 million for the Public Works Commission Local Public Infrastructure and State Capital Improvement Program; and

•$397.6 million for higher education projects around the state.

Governor Mike DeWine signed the measure on Friday, June 28, and he, Lt. Governor Husted, and members of the Ohio General Assembly announced the significant investments contained in House Bill 2, the capital budget bill.

“This capital budget is all about creating jobs, growing our economy, and directly impacting the people of Ohio where they live and work,” said Governor DeWine. “The investments we’re making today impact our schools and universities, our hospitals, our parks and recreational spaces, and our communities. We know these needed investments will continue to make Ohio the best place to live, work, and raise a family for years to come.”

“The investments made in this budget will change lives and make a real difference for the people living, working and raising a family here in Ohio,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “From funding for a new behavioral health hospital in the Miami Valley to supporting cybersecurity efforts, this package addresses issues that matter to Ohioans.”

“These are not just projects, but investments in our future,” said Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens. “They will benefit not only local communities but also the region and the state, with many even having a national impact. These projects are designed for everyday Ohioans to see, use, and enjoy for generations, making everyone a part of this historic change.”

“These are projects that people will see or use every day,” Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman said. “This investment makes a real difference in our neighborhoods across the state.”

“The capital budget for Fiscal Years 2025-2026, combined with one-time strategic investments made in this bill, represents the largest support for Ohio facilities and local community infrastructure in history, generating jobs and continued growth throughout the state,” Ohio Office of Budget and Management Director Kimberly Murnieks said.

