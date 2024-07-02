Wenning attends Colorguard training at Ball State

EATON — Last week, Eaton High School Sophomore Alexandra Wenning attended an elite summer camp at Ball State University for advanced Colorguard training. This experience allows members to gain top notch coaching, choreography, technical skills and overall leadership. “Alex has what it takes to make it to the top in this sport. She works with every piece of equipment, practices daily and shares her joy of the activity with her fellow members. She is always positive and I know will do great things. I’m very proud of her.” Says Lisa White, Director of the Eaton High School Colorguard program.

“Music for All Summer Symposium will you experience the most-intensive, non-stop, make-you-better approach to musicianship, performance excellence, and student leadership development. It’s the leading summer camp for middle and high school band and Colorguard students.” says White.