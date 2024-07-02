Blood drive set for July 11

EATON — Help replenish the blood supply after the July 4th holiday period and get a chance to see Taylor Swift perform live by donating at the Eaton Community Church community blood drive Thursday, July 11, from noon to 6 p.m. at the church located at 813 Camden Road.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St., Dayton.

Beginning July 1, everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3, show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The July 4th holiday period is the greatest challenge of the year to Solvita and the regional blood supply. Currently all blood types are in low supply and there is a critical shortage of type O and type B blood.

As donations decline during the holiday week, usage at hospitals tends to increase, as more cars on the roads and more outdoor activities contribute to more emergency room visits.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.