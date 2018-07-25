Camden PD sending message to drug dealers

CAMDEN – Two men were arrested in two separate incidents of drug trafficking and other felonies on one day in Camden last week, and Camden Police Chief Matt Spurlock hopes it’s sending a message to repeat offenders.

On Thursday, July 19, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Levi Robertson, 24, of Camden, was arrested east of the 100 block of South Main Street in the village when officers approached him and found methamphetamine in his possession.

“Investigations led by Sgt. Brown, also supported the facts that Robertson was attempting to sell the methamphetamine,” Spurlock said.

Robertson was housed in the Preble County Jail on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (a third degree felony) and aggravated trafficking in drugs (also a third-degree felony.”

“Mr. Robertson was released from custody of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections on July 4th of this year where he had served a 9-month sentence on Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs,” Spurlock said. “Fifteen days after Mr. Robertson’s release we have him back in the county jail on the same charge. What this tells me is that Mr. Robertson’s time spent attempting to rehabilitate was unsuccessful and it is my hope that we give him another chance in their system.”

Just one hour later on Thursday, William Dawson, 19, of West Alexandria, was arrested in the 6000 block of North Main Street, after being investigated by officers, according to Spurlock.

Dawson was housed in the Preble County Jail on charges including aggravated trafficking in drugs (a third-degree felony,) aggravated possession of drugs (a third-degree felony,) improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle ( a fourth-degree felony,) possessing criminal tools (a fifth-degree felony,) illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (a fourth-degree misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor.

“Cpl. Stemp witnessed Dawson conduct a drug transaction in the 6000 block of N. Main. Once approached by the Camden Police Department, Dawson was also found in possession of a loaded firearm,” Spurlock reported.

“I have issued the warning in the past and I will do it again. If you sell illegal narcotics in the Village of Camden you will be apprehended and find yourself in the county jail where you belong,” Spurlock said.

“I am proud of what our men have accomplished — in a little over an hour the Camden Police Department took two drug dealers off the street,” he added.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

