2018 Famous Preble County Fair begins Saturday, July 28

The Famous Preble County Fair begins today and runs until Saturday, Aug. 4. Rides began moving in on Monday, July 23, with animals moving in on Friday, July 27. General admission is $6 (eight and under free) with free parking. A weekly admission pass is $25. Senior Citizen Day will be held Wednesday, Aug 1 and feature free admission ages 65 and older. More information can be found at www.preblecountyfair.org.

The Famous Preble County Fair begins today and runs until Saturday, Aug. 4. Rides began moving in on Monday, July 23, with animals moving in on Friday, July 27. General admission is $6 (eight and under free) with free parking. A weekly admission pass is $25. Senior Citizen Day will be held Wednesday, Aug 1 and feature free admission ages 65 and older. More information can be found at www.preblecountyfair.org. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/web1_Fair1.jpg The Famous Preble County Fair begins today and runs until Saturday, Aug. 4. Rides began moving in on Monday, July 23, with animals moving in on Friday, July 27. General admission is $6 (eight and under free) with free parking. A weekly admission pass is $25. Senior Citizen Day will be held Wednesday, Aug 1 and feature free admission ages 65 and older. More information can be found at www.preblecountyfair.org. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/web1_Fair2.jpg