Fair closes Saturday with derby

EATON — The 168th Preble County Fair closes today, Saturday, Aug. 4, after a week filled with 4-H and open competition and family fun of all sorts.

Today is Give Back Day from 7 a.m.- 2 p.m., with free admission to the fair with donation of a canned good for Preble County Foodbanks. Amusement rides on the midway open at 1 p.m., and wristbands will be sold for $18 all day.

Tonight’s featured event in the grandstands is the week’s second demolition derby, which always promises to be a bigger hit than the first, with derby lovers from all over flocking to see the damage drivers can do to the cars they’ve prepped for the big event. The derby is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Grandstand tickets are $6, infield $10.

Although Jr. Fair livestock projects have been sold and/or released after the week of contests, some animal-related shows still remain for Saturday. At 10 a.m., the Draft Horse Show will take place in the Horse Arena, and at noon, the Open Class Breeding Sheep Show will take place in the Sheep Arena.

For another sort of fun, the Kiddie Tractor Pull will begin at noon in Bruner Arena.

There’s still plenty left to enjoy on the last day of the Preble County Fair, whether it’s fair food or the fun of watching competitions like the demolition derby. The midway gives children and families a chance to enjoy games and traditional amusement rides. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/08/web1_pcfair28.jpg There’s still plenty left to enjoy on the last day of the Preble County Fair, whether it’s fair food or the fun of watching competitions like the demolition derby. The midway gives children and families a chance to enjoy games and traditional amusement rides. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

