127 Yard Sales come to PC

PREBLE COUNTY — The World’s Largest Garage Sale ran through Preble County Thursday, Aug. 2-Saturday, Aug. 4. The 127 Yard Sale now covers 690 miles from Addison, MI to Gadsden, AL and boasts thousands of vendors every year, including many in Preble County.

The U.S. 127 runs through Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. While some people simply stop at the sales in their neighborhood, others also travel the entire route — experiencing all U.S. 127 has to offer.

Michelle Washington is from New Hope and set up her sale in Eaton this year.

“It is just something I started three years ago. I started stencilling, then free handing, and then painting roosters. I went from there,” she said. “Primitive stuff is so expensive, so I started doing it on my own.

“This location has a lot of good people, in and out traffic, vendors are nice, and everyone likes everyone. This is my third year, but my first year at this location. I love seeing everyone from different States and areas. You get to see different people coming in and out.”

Another vendor — Karen — set up her shop for the first year.

“I refurbish a lot of furniture. I garbage pick quite a bit and pick out stuff at other garage sales to refurbish,” she said. “I retired and was looking for something to do. A friend did it and tried to teach me. I’m not a real good learner, so I did a lot of trial and error. It’s good and it keeps you busy.

“This is my first year coming to the garage sales. A friend told me about this sale and I got a booth rental and that was it. My goal is to not take most of this home and I’ve been doing good so far. People don’t really barter and that was kind of surprising. I’m not from the area, I’m from Harrison.”

“It’s a nice location and I hope to come back next year,” she said. “Everyone has been very friendly and when I talk to a lot of people, they’ve been doing this sale for years.”

