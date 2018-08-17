TVCLSD hires new superintendent

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley Community Local School District recently hired Joe Scholler as its new superintendent for a one year term.

Scholler will be helping the district out until they can find a long term superintendent. According to Scholler, the school will begin looking again in the spring term, since that is when openings are generally posted.

Scholler graduated from Miami University in 1971. He then went to Bowling Green University for his Master’s and Specialist Degree. He began teaching soon after and has been doing so for 45 years.

He taught health, speech, driver’s ed, physical education, and has been a coach. In 1979 he accepted his first high school principal position.

He was even business manager at then-Eaton City Schools from 1987-1991.

“I think that is the route you should go. Right now there are people who haven’t been teachers who are administrators and, to me, that is wrong. You need to start in the classroom, teach and coach, and then make your way up the pendulum,” he said.

“Teaching is great. Working with kids and the idea of doing whatever is best for them. Sometimes now, people come in and they said, ‘You had my grandma in class.’ I’m running into that here.”

He accepted his first superintendent position at Tri-Village in 1998.

“I like the camaraderie, getting to know the teachers and staff in the school district, getting them to work together. The famous quote is, ‘Do what’s best for kids.’ I like instilling that into the staff and they can continue that on,” he said.

“I accepted the interim job for one year. My goal is to keep the school running smoothly, keep everything as is and work hard to keep the attitude of the school really positive. I think it is a great school, a beautiful building. All the teachers I have met have been great. They care about the kids. I think that is something everyone should know — yes, Twin Valley South cares about students.”

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/08/web1_Joe1.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH