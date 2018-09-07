‘Guns N Hoses’ game held

EATON — In an effort to build camaraderie among Preble County law enforcement, fire, and EMS departments, the “Guns N Hoses” softball game was held on Saturday, Aug. 18.

According to Eaton Police Chief Steve Hurd, the event has been held in the past, but without consistency.

Officials hope this year is the beginning of an annual tradition.

Participating agencies included the Eaton Police Division, Preble County Sheriff’s Office, New Paris Police Department, Camden Police Department, Eaton Fire and EMS, and Eaton Municipal Court.

The game allowed participants to enter into a friendly competition, but also reminded the community they are all on the same team and serve the same interests, regardless of the agency in question.

“The law enforcement side had a large turnout resulting in dividing into two teams. Law enforcement beat the Fire/EMS team the first game but Fire/EMS beat law enforcement the second game,” Hurd said. “After the game all the agencies were invited to a cookout and swimming at the Main Street Aquatic Center.”

“This event was posted on the Eaton Police Department’s Facebook page and received a favorable response. There were a lot of spectators at the game who cheered us on, which we loved to see and hear,” Hurd added. “City of Eaton Mayor Gary Wagner, Preble County Commissioner Rodney Creech, and Eaton Assistant City Manager Joe Ferriell graciously volunteered to officiate the event.”

