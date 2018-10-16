WA welcomes new village administrator

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Steve Weigold is West Alexandria’s new village administrator. He is also the Assistant Chief of the West Alexandria EMS Department, where he has worked for the last year and a half.

It was through his EMS position Weigold was able to attend council meetings and see the challenges facing the village, he said. When the position opened, he knew his organizational skills and management experience made him the perfect candidate.

His first official day was Monday, Sept. 10. At this time, the position is part-time, but according to Weigold, there is enough work for the position to be full-time. In the future, it might be re-evaluated, but for now, Weigold is working part-time as the village administrator and part-time as assistant chief of EMS.

Fortunately, the administrator position keeps him in town, so when there is an emergency situation he is already on hand to respond.

“I have had the opportunity to see, through my involvement with the village operations with the EMS, the kind of challenges the village is facing. I was able to come to the conclusion that my skill set was a particularly good fit,” Weigold said.

“There is certainly a lot of work to be done. The position is a supervisory position, specifically for water, sewer, and sanitation,” he added. “To a lesser degree, there are generic administrative responsibilities. For an example, I’m helping with some of the IT requirements. Primarily, it involves supervising anything remotely related to water, sewer, and sanitation.”

“As part of my position, I spend time inspecting properties in the village for compliance with the various ordinances that dictate what they should look like. I have been involved with the process for the new waste water treatment plant. I am assisting with the process for the new Fire and EMS facility,” he said.

One of the main projects Weigold will be working on is the new waste water treatment facility. He will also be working on the organization of departmental documents. He hopes to digitally archive those documents in his time as village administrator.

“Following those projects, we have plenty of streets and alleys that need attention,” he said. “I will be looking to bring those up to standard and try to make West Alexandria a good place to be. I have a good team here. I have been welcomed and everybody seems to be willing to work with me and pitch in and be part of the team. I am excited about it.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

