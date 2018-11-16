PCCOA holds craft bazaar

EATON — Preble County Council on Aging held its annual Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 10. The event brought local business owners to the Senior Center to sell their baked goods, crafts, products, and other creations. The Decades Diner was also open during the event.

According to Senior Center Services Manager Stacey Fullmer, this event has been held for more than 10 years.

“We have at least 25 vendors here today and they’re selling their art work, their hard work, their home based business items, and their crafts. We have our Decades Diner open and anyone can come — it’s a blast,” she said.

“This gives people the opportunity to show off what they make and to make money for themselves or their organization. It also helps us open up the Senior Center to the public on the weekend, so people can see this hidden gem that is in Eaton.

“It’s just a fun event. It is also a way for the Senior Center to fund-raise, they pay for their spots and that money goes back to the Center, which goes back to the seniors. It is fun and we enjoy doing it.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

