Two arrested after meth lab discovery

WEST ALEXANDRIA — At press time, two Preble County residents were in custody at the Preble County Jail after a suspected meth lab operation was discovered in a vacant trailer while a trespassing complaint was being investigated.

According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, on Sunday, Nov. 25, at approximately 1:53 p.m., deputies responded to 6405 U.S. 35 East.

”The owner of the trailer court reported that subjects were reportedly entering a vacant trailer without permission,” Simpson said in a press release.

“When a deputy arrived, he observed a male subject exiting a water pump house and run into the vacant trailer,” Simpson continued. “The deputy entered and found not only the male, but a female subject. Both were detained for trespassing.”

The deputy entered the trailer a second time to check for additional people and discovered items believed to be used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, Simpson reported. The deputy exited the trailer and confirmed with the property owner neither subject had permission to be on the property.

A search of the trailer was conducted, according to Simpson. Investigators located chemicals and equipment, including pseudoephedrine tablets, used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine. Drug paraphernalia was also discovered.

The scene was processed by a PCSO clandestine lab technician and the chemicals and equipment removed.

“Deputies believe that the two suspects were occupying the trailer without permission and were also found to be using electric utilities from the park’s pump house without permission,” Simpson said.

Kevin Bailey, 33, and Michelle Grubbs, 38, both of Preble County, were arrested and housed in the Preble County Jail.

Formal charges were signed in Eaton Municipal Court on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Both Bailey and Grubbs have been charged with illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor (theft of utilities;) possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

According to Simpson, Grubbs has a prior conviction for illegal manufacturing of drugs and other related drug offenses.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

