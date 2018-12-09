Annual music festival and craft show held

EATON — The Eaton Boosters‘ annual craft show and music festival was held on Saturday, Dec. 1. The day featured music from third grade through high school band and choir. There was also the annual craft show, which brought different vendors to sell their wares.

The Band and Athletic Boosters set up a concession stand as well.

Santa also made an appearance at the annual event.

The event is a fundraiser for the Athletic Boosters and the Band Boosters. Proceeds from the concessions and bake sale went into joint concessions, where it is then split.

According to Band Booster President Tonya Jay-Sizemore, the event began years ago as a music festival. The group decided to get the community and kids involved and the event grew from there.

“The community gets to interact with the kids and see the inside of the school. I think it is good for the kids, to learn how to interact with other adults. It is good for the community to see what is going on in the school, so they can further support our district,” Jay-Sizemore said.

“I like to get to see all the kids perform, participate, and help. I would like to thank everybody from the athletic and the band boosters. Our vendors need to be thanked. We will be doing this next year, the first Saturday in December.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH