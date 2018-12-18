Troopers seize stolen handgun, marijuana in Preble County

EATON — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers last week filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Preble County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized a stolen .40 caliber handgun and three pounds of marijuana worth approximately $6,249.

On Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 11:02 a.m., troopers stopped a 2004 Audi with Ohio registration for a registration violation on Interstate 70. During interaction with the driver, troopers detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband and the stolen weapon was discovered on the driver’s person.

The driver, Jarell G. Smith, 36, of Dayton, was incarcerated in the Preble County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, and carrying a concealed weapon, both fourth-degree felonies; and possessing of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and up to a $22,500 fine.

At press time Monday, Dec. 17, Smith remained incarcerated at the Preble County Jail.

