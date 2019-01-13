Huffman sworn in as state senator

COLUMBUS — On Monday, Jan. 7, State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) took his oath of office, administered by The Honorable Judith L. French, Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Huffman is representing Ohio’s 5th District, which includes Preble County.

This marks the beginning of his first four-year term in the Ohio Senate. The opening ceremonies also served as the official start of the 133rd Ohio General Assembly.

“I’m truly honored by this opportunity to continue serving the people of Ohio,” said Huffman. “Alongside my colleagues, I look forward to serving my constituents and doing what’s right for all Ohioans.”

From 2015 to 2018, Huffman served two terms in the Ohio House. He also was elected and served as Miami County Coroner from 2012-2015.

After graduating from Milton-Union High School, Huffman attended the University of Toledo, where he earned a medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio (now the University of Toledo School of Medicine).

Senator Huffman has been a practicing physician at Upper Valley Medical Center and Wayne Hospital for 18 years and served on the Board of Directors for Premier Physician Services until its recent merger with TeamHealth. He also served overseas in underserved regions for 18 months.

A lifelong resident of Miami county, Senator Huffman resides in Tipp City with his wife, Kathryn, and their five children.

Senator Steve Huffman takes the oath of office at the Ohio Statehouse during opening day on January 7, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_stevehuffman.jpg Senator Steve Huffman takes the oath of office at the Ohio Statehouse during opening day on January 7, 2019.