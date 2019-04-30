Camden PD, K-9 Dax make arrests

CAMDEN — The Camden Police Division’s newest K-9 officer, Dax, and her partner Sgt. David Stemp, are making a difference in the village, according to officials. The duo were instrumental in a recent arrest, according to Camden Police Chief Matt Spurlock.

“Sgt. Stemp is doing a great job with K-9 Dax,”Spurlock said last week. “We could not be more proud of the accomplishments of this newly appointed (state certified in October 2018) K-9 team as they fight the never-ending battle against the drugs in our community.”

On Monday, April 22, Tammy S. Maynor, 48, of Dayton, was arrested following a traffic stop initiated by Stemp. According to court documents, during the stop, Dax was deployed and marijuana and a plastic tray and plastic pen body with “white residue” was located in the vehicle. Also located were white pills, two possible doses of suspected LSD, suspected methamphetamine, and various suspected drug paraphernalia.

Maynor faces two counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, and one count misdemeanor driving under suspension or in violation of a license restriction.

In other CPD reports, on Wednesday, April 24, Joshua R. Nicely, 29, of Camden, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, menacing, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. According to CPD reports, Nicely was at his residence in the 100 block of North Second Street in the village when he made threatening comments to a family member. “Nicely threatened harm upon the family member and their property,” Spurlock said in a press release.

“Nicely was causing a disturbance while outside. Nicely fled the scene in his vehicle prior to police arrival but was apprehended approximately 4 hours later.”

At press time, Nicely was being housed at the Preble County Jail on the previoulsy noted charges.

Maynor https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/04/web1_Maynor-Mug-1-.jpg Maynor Nicely https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/04/web1_Nicely-Mug-1-.jpg Nicely

By Eddie Mowen Jr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

