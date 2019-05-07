Miami students shoot film in Eaton

EATON — On Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, 20 students from Miami University Capstone Pictures and Mr. Chris Productions shot scenes from their original short film, “Plague,” in Eaton.

Plague is a dark comedy about Erin and Izzy, a twenty-something couple who have lived in a haunted house for the last two years. After Izzy gets a better paying job, she decides she’s sick of the horrors and it’s time for them to move on. Meanwhile, the house becomes more aggressive as Erin struggles to accept what “moving on” really means for her.

The students used Miami alumnus and President of Remagen Inc. John Tuggle’s, 1885 Livery Stable warehouse in Eaton, as the backdrop of their film. Tuggle graduated from Miami in 1969 and continues to give back to his alma matter.

“We have worked with this group before and we are happy to assist Miami University with this production,” Tuggle said.

Capstone Pictures is a course offered within the Department of Media, Journalism, and Film at Miami. Throughout the semester, students write, shoot, edit, and premiere an original short film with the help of their instructors, David Sholle and Sam Ribbler. Most of the students in Capstone Pictures hope to work in the entertainment industry once they graduate and have gained valuable hands-on experience through this production.

“This is a great opportunity for students to learn about using the same techniques and equipment as the pros use in Hollywood. The assistance and hospitality of John Tuggle and Ed Taylor from Remagen is invaluable in making a project like this a reality. They really went above and beyond the call for us,” Sam Ribbler, a former resident and independent video producer, said.

In addition to Sholle and Ribbler, students also worked alongside two industry professionals. AJ Rickert-Epstein and Mike Dickman educated students about lighting, camerawork, and professional equipment.

Plague will be premiering for the public on Sunday, May 12, at 6 p.m. in Wilkes Theater on Miami University’s Oxford campus. In addition to the premier, Plague will be entered into film festivals across the nation.

