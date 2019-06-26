Kettering Health Network hosts Boom-N-Blast festival & fireworks display in Preble County

EATON — The annual Boom-N-Blast Festival is planned for this Sunday, June 30, at the Preble County Fairgrounds.

Kettering Health Network is inviting the public to the community festival which includes music, food and fireworks, and a new location this year.

Boom-N-Blast runs from 6-9 p.m. 6:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds, located at 722 S. Franklin Street in Eaton.

The old-fashioned patriotic celebration features free popcorn and sno cones. Food will be available for purchase. Kids of all ages can enjoy a free carnival with inflatables, face painting and games. Local police, fire and EMS vehicles and a MedFlight helicopter will be on display. Free giveaways are available and there will be drawings for prizes.

The Chuck Taylors, “a fun, engaging, spontaneous dance band” from Cincinnati will perform during the festival, according to organizers.

The event will be capped off with a spectacular fireworks display starting at dark. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs to enjoy the show.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_bb22.jpg