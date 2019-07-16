Lewisburg featured at chamber event

LEWISBURG — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce’s June Business Over Breakfast event, held in Lewisburg at the Brick Rhod Bistro on Tuesday, June 4, highlighted the successful downtown revitalization the village has undergone over the past two years.

Nearly 60 chamber members, government officials, business owners and residents of Lewisburg attended the event. Mayor Marsha Jones provided background on the project.

The project, Jones said, came to fruition thanks to a collaboration between the village, Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce, and downtown business owners to restore and maintain the area as the village’s bicentennial was celebrated in 2018.

Lewisburg was awarded a $300,000 grant for improvements to the downtown district, and was one of only six in the state of Ohio to receive such funding — and the only in Preble County in the program’s history, according to Jones.

“Preble County Commissioners submitted the application and approved the use of the grant funds for purchase of materials,” Jones added, pointing out the village received three different grants to make building and infrastructure improvements downtown.

Susan Laux of Mote and Associates worked with the village and downtown business owners for distribution of the funds, and Lewisburg Village Manager Jeff Sewert and village staff worked to provide the labor and equipment for the approved projects.

“We thank all involved for accepting this opportunity to improve our downtown business area,” Jones said.

Sewert thanked all those involved including the village staff, county commissioners, village council, Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce, and the Lewisburg Life community group.

He also thanked Preble County Economic Development Director Brenda Latanza and Preble County Chamber Executive Director Leslie Collins for supporting him during the process.

Laux provided a slide show focusing on the project, and noted Mote & Associates was able to come together with the people Sewert had thanked previously to better the village of Lewisburg.

According to Laux, the project helped to improve 18 buildings, under 30 different contracts with 13 different contractors for which the program was completely new. A total of $332,000 was utilized, of which $81,000 came from the private businesses.

Business Over Breakfast concluded with comments from downtown Lewisburg business owners including Jackie Gross of Yankee Clover Mercantile, and Angie and Brian Rhodus of Brick Rhod, and others from around the county who were in attendance.

Business Over Breakfast is a monthly Preble County Chamber of Commerce activity. For additional information about hosting or being the highlighted business, contact Collins at 937-459-4949.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_burg_bob12.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_burg_bob10.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_burg_bob1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_burg_bob11.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_burg_bob2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_burg_bob9.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_burg_bob8.jpg Lewisburg Village Manager Jeff Sewert thanked the long list of individuals and organizations who helped make the Lewisburg Downtown Revitalization a reality. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_burg_bob3.jpg Lewisburg Village Manager Jeff Sewert thanked the long list of individuals and organizations who helped make the Lewisburg Downtown Revitalization a reality. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_burg_bob7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_burg_bob4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_burg_bob5.jpg The new Brick Rhod Bistro in Lewisburg was the site of the June Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business Over Breakfast event. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/07/web1_burg_bob6.jpg The new Brick Rhod Bistro in Lewisburg was the site of the June Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business Over Breakfast event.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.