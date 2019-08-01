Preble County Fair opens

EATON — The “Famous” Preble County Fair opened its gates on Saturday, July 27. To celebrate the opening, Veterans Services held a Veterans Memorial Service. Saturday was also Veterans Day, where all veterans and one guest got in for free.

The Preble County Commissioners, Jr. Fair Royalty, and esteemed veterans lowered the flag to begin the ceremony. Representatives from the Ohio State Treasurer’s Office, Lieutenant Jon Husted’s office, and Auditor Keith Faber’s Office were also present during the ceremony.

Joshua Tovey, from Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted’s Office, presented the commissioners with a proclamation welcoming all to the opening of the Preble County Fair.

“As Governor DeWine likes to say, agriculture is our number one business in the State of Ohio. We’re proud of that, we’re proud of what that means,” Tovey said.

Marcie Longenecker from Ohio State Treasurer Robert Sprague’s office also presented the commissioners with a proclamation.

Joe Braden, from Auditor Keith Faber’s office, presented the commissioners with a proclamation recognizing the opening of the Preble County Fair as well. “We wanted to recognize all the volunteers, commissioners, board members, and everybody for everything that they’ve done,” he said.

Alisha Rader sang the National Anthem for the gathered crowd and Preble County Ag Society President Clinnie Stevenson welcomed everyone to the Famous Preble County Fair.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

