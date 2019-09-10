Inaugural truck show held in downtown Eaton

EATON — Downtown Eaton Inc. held its second Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 7, but this time it included a Truck Show.

According to DEI Board member Sydney Smith, this was done to appeal to the interests of those who live in the county.

The block party featured music by Flat Out, food vendors, and a beer garden. The Truck Show featured awards for Best Paint, Best Chrome, Best in Show, and more.

At press time, Smith estimated 160 trucks registered for the first-ever Block Party Truck Show.

“We’re trying to get the community to come together and realize what an awesome downtown we have. We have lots of people with different interests that we’re trying to touch on. We have the Car Show and a family event in June — the Truck Show is geared more towards people around Preble County who love their trucks,” she said.

“The more people you get together, the more often, the bigger and better foundation you’re going to have for a great community. Turn out is better than expected — it has been a beautiful day, lots of beautiful people have come out to support us, and we’re very grateful.”

She added, they hope the Block Party continues to grow year after year and continues to bring people and business to Downtown Eaton.

Downtown Eaton Inc.’s season is coming to a close. The next and last event of 2019 will be White Christmas, and the group will soon begin to prepare for the 2020 season.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck8.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck9.jpg Downtown Eaton Inc. held its second Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 7, but this time included a Truck Show to appeal to those in the county who like trucks. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck10.jpg Downtown Eaton Inc. held its second Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 7, but this time included a Truck Show to appeal to those in the county who like trucks. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck11.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck12.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck13.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck14.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck15.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck16.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck17.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck18.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck19.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck20.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_Truck21.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH