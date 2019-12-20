Camden cuts ribbon on new American Legion hall

CAMDEN — American Legion Post 377 members and their families were on hand Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14, to cut the ribbon on a new American Legion hall.

Post 377 has been in Camden since 1937, according to Commander Dennis Strothman. Members have been trying to get funding for a new hall since 1996.

Strothman, who served during the Vietnam War in 1968, has been commander of the Camden post for over three years.

The reasons for building the new hall were simple, accoding to Strothman.

“It’s a lot bigger compared to our other one,” Strothman said. “We didn’t have room down there. Everything was standing room only.”

The Camden post’s previous hall was located at 137 S. Main St. in Camden. The new facility, located at 200 S. Second St., will provide more room for activities such as musical performances, drawings, and karaoke, Strothman said, and will also eventually include a full kitchen.

