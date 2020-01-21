Students, staff recognized by Eaton Board

EATON — During its meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education recognized students and staff for outstanding accomplishments.

The board recognized:

•All fall and athletic teams and individuals for an outstanding season and commended them on their outstanding sportsmanship and representation of Eaton Community Schools. Furthermore, the board and administration recognized Jarod Lee for earning the Division IV Football All-Ohio First Team Defense as a linebacker.

“I’ve had the opportunity the last three years to watch Jarod and the team has gotten better and better. One thing to understand is, to be named First Team All-State and play on a team that wasn’t 10-0, but 9-1, is even more difficult to do. The fact that Jarod was able to do that on a team that didn’t quite achieve that, speaks even more about his ability – and I happen to know what an outstanding young man he is too,” Superintendent Jeff Parker said.

•The faculty and staff of William Bruce Elementary for receiving the Momentum Award by the State Board of Education, for the third year in a row.

According to the Ohio Department of Education, the Momentum Award is presented by the State Board of Education and recognizes schools for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year. Schools must earn straight A’s on all Value-Added measures on the report card. The school or district must have at least two Value-Added subgroups of students, which includes gifted, lowest 20 percent in achievement, and students with disabilities.

•Janice Wentzell for her professionalism, stability under pressure, and above all her compassion for her students during a bus accident on Dec. 19.

“Janice showed a great deal of care and concern for each student during this difficult time. Her professionalism is commendable,” Board President Lisa Noble said.

Superintendent Parker added, “I just want to let everybody know how important this is. I get out there and everything is under control, I feel really good about it, but that’s like 15 or 20 minutes after the incident occurred in Morning Sun. I was very impressed at that point. Then when I went back to watch the video, that really [brought] it home.

“To actually see it and not just have it told to you — to look at the truck, at the back of the bus. By the time I got there, everybody had calmed down. How [Janice Wentzell] responded right away was just awesome. Most of us go into education caring about kids that maybe weren’t even born when we made that decision. The most important thing as a bus driver, teacher, cook, and custodian is those kids.

“To watch Janice at that time, when that happened, and how she responded and calmed those kids, was awesome. I want to make sure we thank you, [Janice] for what you did in that time. That is when we find out what people are all about, in times like that. Janice, thank you very much.”

“My kids were brave. I had the kids [involved in the accident] stand up and I told the other kids, ‘These kids were very brave for a situation they’ve never been in.’ They stood up and gave them applause,” Wentzell said.

•Superintendent Parker also recognized the board for School Board Recognition Month.

“It can be a tough situation they’re in and they can get a lot of grief sometimes. They get a lot of phone calls — hopefully, not too many. They do get their share of people calling and asking questions or [sharing] concerns. I do want to thank [the board] and recognize them,” he said.

During the organizational meeting, the board:

•Gave the oath of office for newly elected board members Ben Myers and Terry Parks.

•Elected Lisa Noble as the Board President and Eric Beeghly as the Board Vice President.

•Authorized compensating members of the Eaton Board of Education for meetings and training sessions at the maximum amount allowed by law. Compensation shall not exceed payment for more than two meetings per month.

•Established regular meeting dates, times, and places for 2020, set for the second Monday of the month. The next regular meeting will be on Monday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at Hollingsworth East Elementary.

During the regular meeting, the board:

•Approved the 2020-2021 school calendar and the 2021-2022 school calendar.

•Approved an agreement to participate in the Dayton Area School Application System Consortium coordinated through the Montgomery County Educational Service Center. As a member of this consortium, the district agrees to pay its share of the charges ($1,000) established for the consortium application process for a minimum of one year beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

•Accepted a donation of winter hats and gloves from Freedom First Credit Union for Bruce Elementary students as determined by the building principal.

•Accepted a monetary donation from Preble County Agricultural Society to the Eaton High School Physical Education Department.

•Accepted a monetary donation from Quality Deer Management Association to be used towards the purchase of Archery equipment for Eaton High School Physical Education Department.

During its meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, the Eaton Board of Education recognized the faculty and staff of William Bruce Elementary for receiving the Momentum Award by the State Board of Education for the third year in a row. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_Bruce-Staff.jpg During its meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, the Eaton Board of Education recognized the faculty and staff of William Bruce Elementary for receiving the Momentum Award by the State Board of Education for the third year in a row. During its meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education recognized Jarod Lee for earning the Division IV Football All-Ohio First Team Defense as a linebacker. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_Jarod-Lee.jpg During its meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education recognized Jarod Lee for earning the Division IV Football All-Ohio First Team Defense as a linebacker. During its meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education recognized Janice Wentzell for her professionalism, stability under pressure, and above all her compassion for her students during a bus accident on Dec. 19. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_Janice1.jpg During its meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education recognized Janice Wentzell for her professionalism, stability under pressure, and above all her compassion for her students during a bus accident on Dec. 19.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH