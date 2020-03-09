TCN FFA celebrates agriculture

LEWISBURG — National FFA Week kicked off on Saturday, Feb. 22, but Tri-County North Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter celebrated the week prior.

The chapter’s celebrations included teaching elementary lessons, making lunch for the chapter along with staff members, eighth grade Recruitment, and a scavenger Hunt.

•On Wednesday, Feb. 19, officers went to the elementary and taught 199 students about lambs, cattle, and hogs. They also provided lunch for the staff and FFA members to show appreciation.

•On Thursday, Feb. 20, the chapter held their eighth grade recruitment event, where they put a PowerPoint and video together about their first year in FFA, what chapter members will learn, and things the chapter does! They also did CDE round tables — Equine, General Livestock, Wildlife, and Food Science.

•On Friday Feb. 21, the chapter hosted a Scavenger Hunt throughout the entire high school. The entire chapter was involved, along with other high school and middle school classes. Also on Friday, some of the members went to the special education class and taught them an AG related lesson and did crafts with them during the day.

“We love getting the whole school K-12 and community involved in such an awesome week,” TCN MVCTC FFA Advisor Charity Cox said. “Just like my passion, [FFA Week is] all about educating others about the FFA and agriculture. FFA week gives the members opportunity to educate other classmates, younger students, and community members about the FFA and agriculture. Also it gives my members opportunity to show how fun FFA and agriculture truly are to the rest of the student body.

“I loved all the events we did, but my favorite event would be the FFA scavenger hunt, only because I got to see my students and other high school students that I do not have in class race around the school and have true passion about the FFA. It was really awesome to see that my students put what they learned in my class to practice during the scavenger hunt, [as] they had to answer FFA related questions.”

Cox added, she knows her chapter members sharpened their leadership skills this week, but she hopes those not involved in FFA saw how fun the chapter and agriculture in general can be.

Chapter Vice-President Samantha Nuse said, “I loved being involved with our chapter and the younger generations. My favorite event was the Scavenger Hunt that we did on Friday. It was a lot of fun to watch people race around the school and try to win, along with watching them struggle with things that they haven’t learned yet or didn’t remember.

“It is important to celebrate FFA week to show appreciation, and to get everyone in the chapter involved with each other. It was a lot of fun, to get to know everyone in the chapter and to see everyone happy! I hope others learned about FFA and want to join or continue their journey in FFA. I hope we recruited a lot of eighth graders to grow our chapter and get more people!”

“I enjoy the commodity and the feeling of being an entire group of us kids interested in agriculture. My favorite events was teaching the elementary students,” Hunter Pahl, Chapter Treasurer, said. “[Through FFA Week, I hope others saw] how important and special agriculture is to our world and how much work is put into putting food on our planets.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

