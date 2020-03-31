Bill to provide emergency COVID-19 relief

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine late last week signed House Bill 197 which provides emergency relief to Ohioans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill:

Waives state testing requirements for school children this year.

Extends professional licenses for those who cannot get them renewed.

Allows local governments to hold public meetings remotely and with transparency.

Extends the income tax deadline to July 15, 2020.

Extends absentee voting by mail until April 28, 2020.

Provides funding for small businesses, such as day cares and services for the disabled.

A line item veto was issued to correct a drafting error.

Governor DeWine also announced that Ohio is launching a website to encourage Ohioans to continue to support local retailers and restaurants by shopping online, choosing local, ordering carryout from restaurants, and taking virtual tours of well-known attractions around the state.

There are currently more than 250 local restaurants, shops, and virtual activities being featured online. To find a local shop or restaurant to support, or to have your business featured, go to Ohio.org/SupportLocalOhio.

There are 1,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 29 deaths. A total of 403 people have been hospitalized, including 139 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

