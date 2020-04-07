Twin Valley students pick up food

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley Community Local School District is working hard to provide student food pickup opportunities for families of students in kindergarten through 12th grade within the school district.

Families are able to drive up to the Activity Center entrance on Wednesdays from 3-5:30 p.m. to pick up breakfast and lunch items to cover five days.

Food is received through the district and the bags are compiled by the Twin Valley administration team. The first week Twin Valley hosted the pick up, it served 170 students. This past week the district served 225 students.

Families have been asked to provide their Student ID number to receive food, however, according to Superintendent Scott Cottingim, that will change moving forward.

“Eligibility keeps changing. It was any school-aged kid, now, we’re in a program where it is any person under 18 years of age can come and get a week’s worth of food. We’ll be expanding that here next Wednesday. School-aged kids with younger siblings, they can pick up for those younger siblings as well,” he said.

According to Cottingim, Governor Mike DeWine pleaded with schools to continue feeding students. The school districts in Preble County agreed it was the “right” thing to do.

“Everybody is struggling right now — if they can get a week’s worth of food, that is one less thing our district has to worry about. We’re just helping out any way we can,” he said. “This is open to all students in our district and their siblings. Everybody is eligible. We’re going to continue this as long as we can. Our plans are as long as we’re out of school, we’re going to be doing some sort of breakfast/lunch program.”

