Local ER shown appreciation

EATON — Preble County first responders recently showed their appreciation for the health care workers at Preble County Kettering Health Network Emergency Center with a hospital staff appreciation display.

Departments including Fire, EMS, ambulance service, and police gathered on Thursday, April 23, for a lighted parade through the Emergency Center parking lot. The large crowd displayed lights and sirens to thank those fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines.

For Chris Straszheim, Preble County Clinical Nurse Manager, it was shocking to see the large turnout of first responders, people he believes also deserves recognition for being on the frontlines. He saw this as an opportunity for healthcare workers to bond with first responders and mutually show their respect.

“It’s impressive to see the displays of support from the people we work hand-in-hand, side-by-side with every single day. The fire/EMS crews, the police, the other first responders, they deserve this sort of recognition just as much as we do. They are in the front-lines responding to these calls and scenarios that are unknown to them as well,” he said.

“It is a scary world for all of us right now. Them coming together and coming out and showing support for us, and us being able to come out and wave and say thank you to them, it was just a great chance for us to bond together and show our appreciation and support for one another. Our staff was moved by it, the community has been moved by it. It has been wonderful to bring us together during these times where everyone is scared and worried.”

Preble County was not the only area to participate in this sort of display. Kettering Medial Center, Fort Hamilton Hospital, Soin Medical Center, Sycamore Media Center, Troy Hospital, and Kettering Health Network Middletown all had area departments show their appreciation to staff on Tuesday, April 21.

On Thursday, April 23, Preble County was just one of seven hospitals to have first responders parade in gratitude. Other hospitals included: Grandview Medical Center, Southview Medical Center, Greene Memorial Hospital, Huber Heights Emergency Center, Franklin Emergency Center, and Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center.

Straszheim thanked all the first responders who took time out of their schedule to recognize Preble County Emergency Center staff in the parade.

“Thank you so much to all the first responders who showed up and showed their love and support for the Preble Emergency staff and the community that they serve. We’re all in this together and we’re all living in a time of uncertainly with this virus,” he said. “It is great to see everybody working together in these times. We could not be more appreciative of their support during all of this.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

