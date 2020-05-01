Resurfacing project set to begin on I-70

PREBLE COUNTY — Construction will get under way next month for a multi-year rehabilitation project on Interstate 70 in Preble County.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will be resurfacing and repairing pavement on I-70 from the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. The project will also include rehabilitating and repairing bridges within the work limits, as well as paving work in the rest area and weigh station.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 11, and I-70 will be reduced to one, 12-foot lane in either direction for pavement repairs.

In addition, the eastbound I-70 rest area will be closed for pavement repairs on the entrance and exit ramps, as well as the interior lanes within the rest area, and this closure will be in effect through June.

Work zone speed limit signs will be in place when crews are present, and construction zones will be delineated using barrels and/or cones. Of course, to help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for approximately $29.8 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

Other ODOT work expected in Preble County:

Through the week ending May 2, the following traffic advisories, restrictions and/or short-term closures for scheduled maintenance projects on the state highway system in Preble County were released. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

•Bridge deck repairs on U.S. 127 at the I-70 overpass.

•Partial-depth repair U.S. 127 south of Camden College Corner Road.

•Tree removal on U.S. 127, south of Camden College Road.

•Berm repair on Ohio 732 at Paint Creek Four Mile Road.

•Pavement repair on Ohio 732 at Oxford, south of Camden College Corner Road.

•Partial-depth pavement repair on Ohio 732 at Wilkinson Road.

•Vegetation control/herbicidal spraying at various locations throughout the county.

For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

