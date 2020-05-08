May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

COLUMBUS — May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorcyclists to ride trained and sober. As summer approaches, motorists should be aware of an increase in motorcycles on the roadways.

In 2019, there were 3,585 traffic crashes involving motorcycles that resulted in 165 deaths and 3,245 injuries. Overall, 79 percent of motorcycle-involved crashes resulted in at least one injury or death.

Taking a training class, wearing safety equipment and riding with proper endorsements will help you protect yourself and others. In 2019, the Patrol issued a total of 1,552 citations to motorcyclists, 65 percent included a speed violation, 21 percent were for operating a motorcycle without a proper license and 6 percent were for OVI.

“Being trained and wearing the proper equipment are two ways motorcyclists can be responsible when riding this summer,” said Lieutenant Michael Akers, Columbus Post commander. “All motorists should share the road and be aware of their surroundings, as well as other vehicles using the roadway.”

Motorists should give motorcyclists a full lane of travel and look for motorcyclists at intersections and while changing lanes. Always allow plenty of space in front of the vehicle you are driving and do not follow a motorcycle too closely.

Ohio law requires helmets for riders under 18 and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience. Passengers on motorcycles must wear helmets when the driver is required to do so.

For more information visit www.motorcycle.ohio.gov.

As summer approaches, motorists should be aware of an increase in motorcycles on the roadways. Pictured, 2018’s Bridges, Bikes & Blues event brought bikers out to tour Preble County. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_BBB3.jpg As summer approaches, motorists should be aware of an increase in motorcycles on the roadways. Pictured, 2018’s Bridges, Bikes & Blues event brought bikers out to tour Preble County.