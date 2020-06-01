Farmers Market open

EATON — Although Eaton’s Earlybird Farmers Market hasn’t officially opened for the season, a small group of vendors have taken it upon themselves to open at the Barron and Somers Street location. The group plans to be open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. until the end of the season, and will offer a variety of homemade items such as baked goods, plants, produce and frozen meat. The vendors said they are following the rules and regulations set forth by the Ohio Department of Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

