Troopers seize $50,000 worth of heroin in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against an Arkansas man after a traffic stop in Preble County late last month. During the traffic stop, troopers seized a pound of heroin worth approximately $50,000.

On Wednesday, May 27, at 11:11 a.m., troopers stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu with Arkansas temporary registration for marked lanes and cracked windshield violations on Interstate 70. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Jose Torres, 19, of Springdale, Arkansas, was incarcerated in the Preble County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 12 years in prison and up to a $22,500 fine.

