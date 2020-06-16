Mears retires from PCPD

LEWISBURG — On June 5, Chris Mears officially announced her retirement as the Secretary-Treasurer of the Preble County Park District (PCPD) after serving the organization for almost 11 years.

Mears said, “I worked with a lot of interesting people and learned a lot. The Park District is now in good hands with new Manager Mindy Davidson, who has many years’ experience. She will be a great asset to Preble County.”

Mears successfully managed the finances and day-to-day operations of the PCPD during her tenure. She was loved and will be greatly missed. Mears will continue to assist the PCPD as the Treasurer of the Friends of the Preble County Park District whose mission is to support and promote the PCPD.

Park Commissioners J. Stephen Simmons and Tom McQuiston wish Mears many joyous days in this next chapter of life.

The PCPD is encouraging the public to “Catch a Breath of Fresh Air” at its parks, The Allen and Adeline Garber Nature Center in Lewisburg and Herbert and Patricia Wager’s Devil’s Backbone Park in Camden.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_pcpd_Chris-Mears-Retirement-Mike-Mears-Chris-Mears-Steve-Simmons-Tom-McQuiston.jpg Submitted