Preble County Common Pleas Court hears drug, resisting arrest, menacing cases

EATON — Preble County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving drugs, assault, and violating a civil protection order on Tuesday, June 30. Judge Stephen R. Bruns presided.

Tyler M. Wyatt, 23, of Camden, was scheduled for sentencing on charges of violating a protection order. Additional counts of criminal damaging or endangering and possession of marijuana were dismissed. According to court documents, Wyatt was captured on video throwing a rock through the window of the alleged victim in the case, as well as driving by the victim’s house on multiple occasions and shouting obscenities.

A state sentencing memorandum filed by the prosecution recommended substance abuse treatment in a community-based correctional facility, stating that Wyatt’s drug problem “exacerbated his obsession with the victim” and that he “will need resources greater than outpatient treatment can offer in order to live a sober lifestyle.”

Wyatt’s attorney failed to appear for the hearing, prompting Judge Bruns to continue Wyatt’s sentencing until July.

Ashley N. Kinsler, 27, of Eaton, was scheduled for sentencing on charges of assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

“That is not how I conduct myself on a daily basis,” Kinsler said of the behavior which led to her arrest. “I made a huge mistake, and I’m paying for it dearly.”

Kinsler claimed to be undergoing substance abuse treatment at a facility in Richmond, but her attorney said Kinsler had not yet signed necessary forms to allow her access to that information, for the purposes of presenting it to the court.

“The burden is on you,” Judge Bruns advised the defendant sternly. “If there’s information there that’s going to be helpful, you need to get it to your attorney and [your parole officer].”

Bruns continued Kinsler’s sentencing to July 1.

Shawn R. Johnson, 31, of Ithaca, was ordered to pursue substance abuse treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated menacing.

Johnson entered a guilty plea to the charges, which will be held in abeyance pending his completion of treatment; if Johnson fails to complete the terms of his ILC agreement, the guilty plea will be entered into the record and the court could proceed immediately to sentencing.

Scier Y. Jackson, 25, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, was scheduled for sentencing on charges of possession. Additional counts of possessing criminal tools and trafficking in marijuana were dismissed. According to court documents, Jackson and another defendant were pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 70 in Preble County in December 2019. A search of their vehicle revealed “large amounts of marijuana packaged for trade.”

“The shear volume and diversity of marijuana and marijuana products [found in the vehicle] is remarkable,” a sentencing memorandum filed by the Preble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reads.

Jackson entered a guilty plea June 23 and was initially scheduled for sentencing the following day, but asked for his court date to be continued for a week as he resides in Pennsylvania and was unable to obtain lodging to stay in Ohio overnight. Jackson failed to appear for the rescheduled hearing, however, and Judge Bruns ordered a warrant be issued for his arrest.

Wyatt https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/07/web1_-Tyler-M.-Wyatt-.jpg Wyatt Courtesy photo

By Anthony Baker abaker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Anthony Baker at 937-683-4057 or on Facebook @improperenglish

Reach Anthony Baker at 937-683-4057 or on Facebook @improperenglish