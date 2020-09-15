Meridian Massage moves to new location

EATON — Meridian Massage Therapy has moved to a new location at 1735 N. Barron St. in Eaton, across the street from Pizza Hut and located in the Relaxology Therapeutic Massage building.

“Our new location is great,” owner Mary Gardner said. “It’s peaceful and quiet and welcoming. We look forward to welcoming new and existing clients to this location.”

Meridian Massage Therapy uses traditional Swedish massages, as well as a range of other techniques, to relax tight or spasmed muscles to provide its clients a drug-free, non-invasive means of managing pain, maintaining or improving physical and mental well-being, and reducing stress. Gift certificates are available.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call or text 937-733-7641 or email MGardnerLMT@frontier.com.

