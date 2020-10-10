Murphy Insurance donates to Friends of PC 4-H

EATON —Michael Murphy Insurance Agency and Buckeye State Mutual presented the Friends of Preble County 4-H with a $750 donation on Sept. 9.

“We believe supporting Preble County youth in 4-H is a solid investment in the future of our community” said Kathy Murphy Willis of Murphy Insurance. “The majority of our staff have participated in 4-H growing up or had children that were active in the Preble County Jr. Fair. We value 4-H and their commitment to providing opportunities for positive youth development and leadership skills.”

The Friends of Preble County 4-H is an organization dedicated to ensuring funding to assure the opportunity for Preble County Youth to participate in 4-H and the Annual Preble County Junior Fair. Michael Murphy Insurance has been in a member of the community for over 40 years.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_MurphyInsuranceDonation.jpg Submitted