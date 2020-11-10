West Alex man gets jail time for fleeing from police

EATON — Preble County Common Pleas Court heard drug cases this week. Judge Stephen R. Bruns presided.

Steven M. Fisk, 45, of West Alexandria, was sentenced on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business. Additional charges of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Fisk entered a plea of no contest Oct. 2. According to court documents, Fisk was stopped by a Preble County Sheriff’s deputy while riding his bike; after submitting to a patdown search for weapons or narcotics, Fisk attempted to flee into a nearby field.

Judge Bruns sentenced Fisk to three years of community control. A prison sentence of 12 months could be imposed if the defendant fails to complete the terms of his probation, which include participating in a substance abuse treatment program. Bruns also ordered Fisk to spend 30 days in the Preble County Jail, with 14 days credit for time already served.

“That’s primarily for running from the officer and making him chase you over a field,” Bruns specified.

Also in court this week:

Roy Dawson, 41, of Eaton, was scheduled for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs. Dawson entered a guilty plea to the charges last month, at which point the judge ordered a pre-sentencing investigation in the case.

Defense attorney Bridget Woolum asked for a continuance, citing a desire to resolve other cases in which Dawson has been charged simultaneously.

Bruns took the defendant to task for failing to cooperate with court proceedings, however, saying that Dawson had not reported for an interview with his probation officer to facilitate the PSI, resulting in the Preble County Office of Adult Probation recommending that he be taken into custody.

Dawson claimed his phone had been stolen, leaving him unable to contact the probation office.

“Did you know where the courthouse was, Mr. Dawson?” Bruns asked. “We try to find information that could be helpful to you and you make us do somersaults. There’s just no excuse for that.”

Bruns ordered Dawson to report immediately to the probation office for his interview. His sentencing was continued until Nov. 17.

Jacob Bradley Estes, 31, was sentenced to three years of community control on charges of aggravated possession of drugs. Estes, who appeared via video teleconference, was ordered to complete substance abuse treatment at a local recovery facility as a condition of his probation.

“We think it’s a good program, and we think it’s a good fit for you,” Bruns told the defendant. “Good luck.”

Miranda C. Crowe, 31, of Eaton, was scheduled for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Crowe was initially scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Sept. 9, but failed to appear due to being in custody in Montgomery County on other charges. Crowe pleaded guilty to the local charges in October.

Woolum asked for a continuance in Crowe’s case as well, saying that the defendant wished to hire another attorney. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Gractia Manning raised no objection; Crowe’s case was ordered to be continued by Judge Bruns until Nov. 18.

