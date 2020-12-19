Preble County Common Pleas Court hears drug, burglary, domestic violence cases

EATON — Preble County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving drugs, burglary, and violating a protection order on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Judge Stephen R. Bruns presided.

Roy Reid, 29, of Dayton, was sentenced to 45 days of incarceration in the Preble County Jail, with credit for 11 days already served, on charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Additional charges of trafficking and tampering with evidence were dismissed.

According to court documents, Reid’s criminal history includes charges of felonious assault and assault with a deadly weapon in Montgomery County.

Reid was arrested by Camden Police officers in Aug. 2019 during a controlled drug buy set up by the department; he later claimed he’d come to Camden in order to visit the local library.

“I’ve had some difficulty arriving at a sentence in this case,” Judge Bruns told the defendant. “Honestly, I have no belief that you were going to Camden to go to the library. And you do have a pretty significant record, with some acts of violence.”

Bruns also sentenced Reid to three years of community control; a reserved sentence of 18 months of further incarceration could be imposed if he fails to complete the terms of his probation, which include undergoing a drug and alcohol assessment and performing 200 hours of community service in his county of residence.

Jonathan D. Rusk, 30, of Richmond, turned himself in after failing to appear for trial the previous day, resulting in a warrant for his arrest being issued. Rusk faces charges of burglary and theft.

When asked why he’d failed to appear on Monday, Rusk claimed he wasn’t aware that his trial had been scheduled for that day.

“I’ve been working a lot. I guess it must have slipped my mind,” Rusk said.

Judge Bruns had little patience for the defendant’s answer, however.

“You were right here sitting in court when I announced the date of the trial,” Bruns said. “I have a hard time understanding what could be more important in your life than a pending felony charge.”

Bruns also cautioned the defendant against bringing his young child to court with him.

“It’s not appropriate for her to see you in these circumstances, and it’s not appropriate for everyone else to have to deal with,” Bruns said.

A new trial date in Rusk’s case was set for Feb. 16.

Also in court Tuesday:

Joshua M. Dembski, 40, of Eaton, pled guilty to violating a protection order. Bruns ordered Dembski to be released on his own recognizance on the condition that he wear an ankle monitor; he also ordered Dembski to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case.

“That means phone, email, instant message, through family, or through friends,” Bruns specified.

Bruns also ordered a pre-sentencing investigation in the case. Dembski’s next court appearance is a final disposition hearing, to be held Jan. 11.

Robert Cave, 23, of New Paris, pled guilty to charges of domestic violence. Judge Bruns ordered a pre-sentencing investigation in the case; Cave’s next court appearance is a final disposition hearing, to be held Feb. 2.

Austin Trent, 22, of Alexandria, KY, was ordered to pursue substance abuse treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon. Trent could face penalties of up to three years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine if he fails to complete the terms of his ILC agreement.

Mark Rice, 46, of Dayton, pled guilty to charges of aggravated possession of drugs. Judge Bruns ordered a pre-sentencing investigation in the case; Rice’s next court appearance is a final disposition hearing, to be held Dec. 22.

