Eaton resident wins $20k, donates half to charity

EATON — Eaton resident Taylor W. was named the January winner of TCC’s Get10Give10 sweepstakes. She was awarded $10,000 during a virtual check presentation in conjunction with TCC’s Eaton store at 1712 N. Barron St.

Taylor became eligible for the Get10Give10 sweepstakes after purchasing a new phone from the Eaton TCC location. Throughout 2021, TCC customers who have entered in the sweepstakes will have the chance to win $10,000 to keep and TCC Gives will donate an additional $10,000 to a nonprofit of their choice. Taylor chose Pink Ribbon Girls and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to each receive $5,000 donations on her behalf.

“With family friends of mine being affected by both breast cancer and cystic fibrosis, these two foundations are near to my heart,” Taylor said. “Nonprofit donations have decreased during the pandemic, so being able to help two organizations who are doing so much for those in my community is an amazing feeling.”

Pink Ribbon Girls was founded by breast cancer survivors who have a passion for supporting and empowering people fighting against breast and gynecological cancers and serve communities throughout Ohio, St. Louis and the San Francisco Bay areas.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped during this pandemic, which means we still need donations to continue our quest to lighten the burden for anyone fighting these cancers,” said Heather Salazar, President and CEO of Pink Ribbon Girls. “Taylor’s donation alone has helped us provide 520 meals to patients, and we cannot thank her and TCC Gives enough for their kindness and generosity.”

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. The CF Foundation is the world’s leader in the search for a cure for CF. Nearly every CF-specific treatment available today was made possible with its financial support.

“The CF Foundation is deeply grateful for the support of Taylor and TCC Gives,” said Leslie Lucas, Executive Director, Central Ohio Chapter for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “Their generosity will help advance our mission to cure cystic fibrosis and provide all people with CF the opportunity to live long fulfilling lives.”

Taylor is the fifth Get10Give10 winner announced by TCC since the sweepstakes launched in November 2019. Previous winners of the G10G10 sweepstakes include: Ray P. of Bellefontaine, OH; Ronald C. of Warrensburg, MO; Donna W. of River Forest, IL; and Casey S. of Weirton, WV.

As a Culture of Good Inc. company, TCC makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates. The company recently donated $60,000 to veterans organizations across the U.S. and more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children nationwide, marking more than one million backpacks full of school supplies donated by TCC since 2013. TCC Gives Community Grants is a private foundation of TCC operated under Round Room Gives which provides grants to 501(c)(3) organizations in cities served by TCC across the U.S.In 2020 the foundation donated more than $160,000 to local nonprofits across the country to help those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, helping the organization surpass $2.5 million in donations since 2016.

Taylor W. (second row, far right) donated $10,000 to nonprofits. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/02/web1_Verizon-Award.jpg Taylor W. (second row, far right) donated $10,000 to nonprofits. Submitted