Local residents inducted into MVCTC Hall of Fame

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio — Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson, Trevor Holsinger and Lisa Perkins Werbrich were among 10 new inductees to the Miami Valley Career Technology Center Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 7, during the All Advisory Dinner.

Sherriff Simpson, a 1985 graduate of Eaton Schools, attended the Criminal Justice Program at the Montgomery County Joint Vocational School (MCJVS), now MVCTC.

Michael Simpson began his career with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer/Dispatcher in 1988. Sheriff Simpson was elected to his first full term as Sheriff in November 2004 and is currently in his 34th year of service with this office.

The Sheriff is the only elected law enforcement official in the state. Sheriff Simpson is accountable to the citizens and voters. Besides the personal accountability required to maintain his post, Sheriff Simpson is a professional, trained in the latest law enforcement techniques and criminal justice procedures. Sheriff Simpson understands the integrity needed to do the job legally and responsibly and uphold the public trust.

Sheriff Simpson attended Northwestern University, School of Police Staff and Command. He has also attended numerous law enforcement training classes throughout his career, including the Evidence Technician Course at the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab, Technical Crash Investigations at the Ohio Highway Patrol Academy, and several management courses offered through the Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Academy.

Additionally, Sheriff Simpson attended the 217th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in 2004 and the National Sheriff’s Institute in Longmont, Colorado, in 2005.

Sheriff Simpson has maintained his Certified Law Enforcement Manager’s certificate from the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association since 2004.

Sheriif Simpson is also an active member of the Floyd E. Spitler Lodge of the FOP and a Rotarian with the Eaton Rotary Club. Sheriff Simpson is a Past President of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association. In addition, he is a member of the National Sheriffs’ Association. He also serves on several volunteer boards throughout the county.

Sheriff Simpson’s MCJVS instructors were Edward Brown and Vernon Sherman. He was nominated for the MVCTC Hall of Fame by his MCJVS classmate, Darrin Goudy. Darrin is the Police Chief in Anna, Ohio.

Trevor Holsinger, a 2009 graduate of Preble Shawnee Schools, attended the Allied Health Tech Prep program at MVCTC. He is now employed as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Miami Valley Hospital.

Trevor Holsinger graduated from the MVCTC with his State Tested Nursing Assistant certification and began his healthcare career at Miami Valley Hospital (MVH) as a Nutrition Associate and later as a Patient Care Technician (PCT) on the Heart and Vascular Unit.

While working at MVH, Trevor earned his associate’s degree in Nursing and became a Registered Nurse (RN) from Sinclair Community College. After acquiring his Registered Nurse Licensure, he began to work on the Heart and Vascular unit at MVH as an RN.

While working full time, raising a family, gaining experience as a bedside nurse on a surgical step-down unit, Trevor also completed online classes for a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ohio University.

After two years, he transferred to the Heart and Vascular ICU. A year later, Trevor had the opportunity to recover open-heart patients and other specialty one-on-one patients. The challenge of those patients and the in-depth learning and teaching that he gained by working closely with doctors and surgeons more deeply solidified his desire to return to graduate school. He applied and was accepted to Texas Wesleyan University’s Nurse Anesthetist program and earned his master’s degree in Nurse Anesthesia in December of 2020.

Trevor is now a practicing Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist and continues to serve the patients of Miami Valley Hospital. In addition, Trevor has served as Alternated Team Leader, Unit Council Member, and Preceptor during his bedside Nursing career.

Trevor’s MVCTC Instructor and nominator is Tonya Barnett.

Lisa Perkins Werbrich, a 1989 graduate of Twin Valley South Schools, attended the Legal Secretary Program at Montgomery County Joint Vocational School (MCJVS), now MVCTC. She has spent the past 28 years as an English Teacher at MVCTC.

Lisa earned her bachelor’s degree in Secondary English Education with a Communication minor. Then attended the University of Dayton to earn a History Certification and master’s degree in Education Administration.

Lisa returned to the then MCJVS to begin her teaching career, where she has spent the last 28 years. She embodies career technical education, and she has made it her life’s work.

Lisa has been a vital asset here at the MVCTC, serving in a wide variety of roles. She has earned recognition as an Ohio Master Teacher and served as a Resident Educator Facilitator, Resident Educator Mentor, and RESA Assessor.

In addition, Lisa has given her time on many committees, including High School/Higher Ed Alignment Committee, Clinical Educator, Prom Committee Co-Chair, English Department Chair, Ohio Principal Standards Writing Team, Praxis III Assessor, and the Russian-American Exchange Program.

Lisa is the consummate professional and is regarded as a leader by colleagues and supervisors alike.

Lisa has also made significant contributions to the teaching profession by serving as a mentor teacher for student teachers/assessors for resident educators (student teachers), sitting on numerous committees, attending national conferences, collaborating internationally, and participating in professional organizations.

Here at the MVCTC, Lisa is beloved by students and colleagues alike. Her 28 years of service have been invaluable in advancing the district’s mission.

Lisa’s Career Technical Instructors at MCJVS were Michele Neville-Rees and Pamela Oldham. In addition, she was nominated for the MVCTC Hall of Fame by a co-worker, Tiffany Minton.

The ten new MVCTC Hall of Fame members received a special crystal award presented to them by MVCTC Superintendent Dr. Nick Weldy and Director of Instruction Dr. Rhonda Phillips at a dinner meeting attended by over 350 program advisory members. MVCTC Hall of Fame members are inducted every five years.

Dr. Nick Weldy, MVCTC Superintendent, stated, “We are proud to honor our returning alumni who have been so successful after leaving the Miami Valley Career Technology Center! Their former instructors provided a firm foundation to assist them in building careers that have blossomed. I appreciate that all of the inductees returned to campus to participate in the ceremony and show their dedication to our current mission of educating students to be career and college-ready. In addition, they serve as inspiring role models for our current students. I congratulate each of our inductees and wish them the best of luck in their quest for continued success.”

For more information about the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, visit www.mvctc.com.

For 50-years, MVCTC has provided career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties, including Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.

Sheriff Simpson, Trevor Holsinger, Lisa Perkins Werbrich