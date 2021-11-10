White Christmas Celebration returning to Downtown Eaton

EATON – Downtown Eaton Inc. will present its 32nd annual White Christmas event on Friday, Nov. 26, to kick off the holiday season and welcome Santa Claus to town.

The festivities on Main Street will begin at 6 p.m. after a parade ushers Santa to the Preble County Courthouse Plaza in downtown Eaton and will include the traditional Christmas music, lighting ceremony and more.

The evening will be capped off with a special preview of the Whispering Christmas drive-through light display at Fort St. Clair.

To continue another annual tradition, DEI’s board of directors is also inviting residents and business in the City of Eaton to decorate their homes for Downtown Eaton Inc.’s annual lighting contest. The use of white lights is encouraged to keep with the theme.

The contest is open, without entry, to all residents and businesses within the Eaton city limits.

Judging for the lighting contest will begin on the evening of Friday, Dec. 3, and run until the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 7. On each of the four nights, Christmas lights must be on from 6-9 p.m. to be eligible. Prizes will be awarded to three homes and one business.

The residential first place winner will receive $100 and a yard sign announcing their home as the first-place winner. Second place will receive $75 and a yard sign announcing their home as the second-place winner. Third place will receive $50 and a yard sign announcing their home as the third-place winner. Yard signs will be collected after the holiday season and reused for next year’s winners.

The winning business will receive a plaque to display at the business’ location.

Area children can also get in on the holiday contest fun and color Santa Claus to win a prize in the White Christmas Coloring Contest.

Children in grades Pre-K through 5 are invited to enter for a chance to win a gift card in one of three age categories: Pre-K-1st grade; 2nd-3rd grade and 4th-5th grade. Deadline for entries is Friday, Dec. 10.

Winners will be announced in a future edition of The Register-Herald and on Downtown Eaton Inc.’s Facebook page.

The Santa Claus picture to color will be printed in the R-H’s upcoming White Christmas pages and can also be picked up at the Eaton City Building or downloaded and printed from www.cityofeaton.org. Mail completed entries to: Community Development Specialist, P.O. Box 27, Eaton, OH 45320 or drop off at the Eaton City Building, 328 N. Maple St.

