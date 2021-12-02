EPD K-9 aids in drug trafficking arrest

EATON — A drug trafficking investigation conducted by the Eaton Police Division on Sunday, Nov. 21, led to the arrest of a Camden man.

According to a press release, officers stopped a gray Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle in the 500 block of South Barron Street and Eaton Police’s K-9 Rossi was deployed for a “free air sniff” of the vehicle.

“K-9 Rossi gave a positive alert to the vehicle which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle,” the press release noted.

The release continued, “Officers seized bulk weight in suspected methamphetamine and an unknown substance, and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia and cash.”

Gary J. Frazier II, of Camden, was charged with offenses including “possession of Schedule I or II drug 5x-50x bulk; trafficking in Schedule I or II Drugs 5x-50x Bulk x2, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and criminal tools.”

Frazier’s charges will be presented in front of a Preble County Grand Jury, EPD officials noted in the release. Frazier remained incarcerated in the Preble County Jail at press time.

Frazier https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_epd_Frazier.jpg Frazier Eaton Police K-9 Rossi is pictured with some of the recently confiscated drugs. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_epd_Rossi.jpg Eaton Police K-9 Rossi is pictured with some of the recently confiscated drugs.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.