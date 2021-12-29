News briefs

City Building to close for holidays

Due to the upcoming holidays, the Eaton City Building will operate on an abbreviated schedule this week. In observance of the New Year’s holiday, the City Building will also close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 30 and be closed on Friday, Dec. 31. The City Building will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, at 8 a.m.

Board of Elections to hold special meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 9 a.m., for the purpose of general business in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

TCN BOE holding organizational meeting

The Tri-County North Board of Education will hold its 2022 organizational meeting at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 6, in the TCN District Office board room.

Eaton BOE holding organizational meeting

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will hold its 2022 organizational meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, at Hollingsworth-East Elementary School. The regular January meeting will immediately follow the organizational meeting.

National Trail BOE meeting set

The organizational meeting of the Board of Education of the National Trail Local School District will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m., in the K-6 cafetorium, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Rd. for the purpose of organization. The January regular board meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 10 and begin immediately following the organizational meeting.

PCESC organizational, January meeting planned

The organizational meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Preble County Educational Service Center, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The purpose of the meeting will be for the organization of the Governing Board. The January regular meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Preble County Educational Service Center. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular business.

Preble Players holding auditions

The Preble Players will present Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female Version) in March 2022. Roles are available for six women and two men, all aged 30-plus. This comedy is sure to be fun for the cast and the audiences. Auditions will be held Jan. 15 and 16, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at The Joy & Whimsy Depot in Lewisburg. Additional details and an audition packet are available online at www.prebleplayers.org.